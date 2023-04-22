All Sections
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian parties and Central Committee

Saturday, 22 April 2023, 15:43
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian parties and Central Committee

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against hundreds of Russian individuals and legal entities on 22 April, including the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy's decrees 

Details: One of the decrees imposed sanctions against 30 Russians, Iranians and Ukrainians for 10 years, including state traitor Volodymyr Bobryshev, who was informed of suspicion by the Ukraine’s Security Service in the summer, and the occupiers made him the "head of the personnel department" in the "police".

The list also includes eight citizens of Mali against whom sanctions have been imposed until 31 August.

On the next sanction list are the Russian political parties - the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Socialist Party, United Russia, New People and A Just Russia – For Truth, as well as the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and a number of companies, a total of 60 items.

Sanctions are imposed on all of them for 10 years.

The latest list includes more than 320 names of Russian joint-stock companies.

Advertisement: