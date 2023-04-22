All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry reports number of landmine fatalities since start of full-scale invasion

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 April 2023, 18:39
Ukraine's Defence Ministry reports number of landmine fatalities since start of full-scale invasion
photo: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

124 people, including 6 children, have been killed by explosive devices in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Department of Environmental Safety and Anti-mine Action of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence 

Quote: "As of today, according to the available data, 124 Ukrainians have been killed, six of whom were children. 286 have been injured, 33 of them children." 

Details: Berehulia added that the highest numbers of deaths and injuries caused by Russian mines are observed in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. 

In total, around 174,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land and sea waters are considered to be potentially contaminated by explosive devices. 

"The area of the liberated territories that has been inspected is 45,000 square kilometres, of which 17,000 square kilometres are agricultural land," Berehulia added.

Advertisement: