France will help Ukraine restore transport links and support its railway operator

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 19:39
Ukraine and France have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of transport.

Source: European Pravda; report of the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure

The signing took place during a meeting on 22 April, with participation of Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine; Clement Bohn, the authorised Minister for Transport under the Ministry of Environmental Transformation and Development of the Territories of France, and Pierre Elbronn, the special commissioner of the President of France for Assistance and Restoration of Ukraine.

In the near future, it is planned to strengthen cooperation in providing Ukraine with bridges and supporting Ukrzaliznytsia, the country's state-run railroad operator. Agreements on the supply of rails and renewal of the locomotive fleet already exist.

In addition, the parties are working on the participation of French partners in the restoration and support of Ukrainian air navigation, Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov said.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in assessing the damage caused and restoration of Ukrainian transport systems, with a focus on the transition to environment-friendly low-carbon mobility.

In particular, France will provide expert support and promote the participation of French companies in the restoration of Ukraine.

The cooperation will regard railways, public urban transport, multimodal transport and logistics, air and sea transport, road management, as well as the development of environmentally friendly mobility.

A joint monitoring committee will be established to implement joint projects initiated under this memorandum.

Background: At the end of last year, France provided Ukraine with three bridges for restoring automobile traffic. 

