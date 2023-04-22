All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Stephen King suggests Elon Musk to transfer money for his blue checkmark to Prytula Charity Foundation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 April 2023, 21:16
Stephen King suggests Elon Musk to transfer money for his blue checkmark to Prytula Charity Foundation

American writer Stephen King has proposed that Twitter owner Elon Musk transfer money spent on a blue check mark for verifying the writer's page on the social network to Serhii Prytula's Charity Fund [Prytula is a Ukrainian public and political figure, who since the beginning of the full-scale invasion focused on fundraising money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]

Source: King on Twitter

Quote: "I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more."

Details: After Musk took over Twitter, the company introduced the "Twitter Blue" paid subscription. On 20 April, Twitter started to delete the blue verification checkmark of the users who haven’t subscribed to Twitter Blue, which costs USD$8 monthly. 

King wrote that his account stated he was subscribed for Twitter Blue, although this is not the case.

Then, Musk stated that he would personally pay for King’s blue checkmark, as well as the ones belonging to LeBron James and William Shatner in order to preserve the verification badge on their accounts.

Previously: Stephen King said in November 2022 that paying Twitter US$20 for verification, which is what Elon Musk wanted to charge Twitter users, was too much. Musk responded by saying that he has to pay the bills, started haggling, and eventually proposed an US$8 account verification charge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: