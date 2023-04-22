Stephen King suggests Elon Musk to transfer money for his blue checkmark to Prytula Charity Foundation

American writer Stephen King has proposed that Twitter owner Elon Musk transfer money spent on a blue check mark for verifying the writer's page on the social network to Serhii Prytula's Charity Fund [Prytula is a Ukrainian public and political figure, who since the beginning of the full-scale invasion focused on fundraising money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.]

I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 22, 2023

Details: After Musk took over Twitter, the company introduced the "Twitter Blue" paid subscription. On 20 April, Twitter started to delete the blue verification checkmark of the users who haven’t subscribed to Twitter Blue, which costs USD$8 monthly.

King wrote that his account stated he was subscribed for Twitter Blue, although this is not the case.

Then, Musk stated that he would personally pay for King’s blue checkmark, as well as the ones belonging to LeBron James and William Shatner in order to preserve the verification badge on their accounts.

Previously: Stephen King said in November 2022 that paying Twitter US$20 for verification, which is what Elon Musk wanted to charge Twitter users, was too much. Musk responded by saying that he has to pay the bills, started haggling, and eventually proposed an US$8 account verification charge.

