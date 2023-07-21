Ukrainian intelligence chief's famous "divided Russia" map is being auctioned off

Volunteer Serhii Prytula has said that he is auctioning off the famous map from the office of the head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, with the Russian Federation divided into parts.

Source: Prytula on Facebook

Quote: "For more than a year, our foundation has not held an auction to raise funds for the needs of the military...

The time has come for the famous Budanov map.

Kyrylo Budanov gave us a valuable item with a visualisation of the future of Russia so that we could turn it into drones for the Main Intelligence Directorate attack aircraft."

Details: The auction will take place on 23 July, live on Prytula's Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will begin at 19:00 (Kyiv time).

The volunteer also said that there is already a first bid of UAH400,000 [about US$10,000]: "We will start from this amount during the online auction."

Prytula recalled that the auction is only one part of a large fundraising campaign to purchase 5 EOS UAV systems for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

He also recalled that earlier he had sold a painting by Maria Prymachenko at auction (the proceeds were used to buy 125 buses for the army).

The volunteer also sold the Eurovision award trophy and a pink panama hat of the lead singer of the Kalush band – these funds were used for a PD-2 UAV system for Ukrainian marines.

