Ukrainian soldiers receive two Trident patrol boats from Prytula Foundation

The Serhii Prytula Foundation has handed over two Trident multi-role patrol boats to the Ukrainian Armed Forces which will be equipped with M2 Browning machine guns.

Source: Serhii Prytula, famous Ukrainian volunteer and businessman, on Facebook

Quote: "The first two Ukrainian Trident multi-role patrol boats have been handed over to the Armed Forces!

The 8-metre boat, with a 400-horsepower engine, is capable of carrying up to 12 troops at a speed of over 44 nautical knots. Plus, each will be equipped with 2 Browning machine guns. Navigation systems, radio communication, and an echo sounder are built-in.

The boats were manufactured at one of the Ukrainian shipyards. In total, six domestic companies were involved in the design, development and manufacture of the boats."

Details: Prytula added that the boats were handed over to the military with transport trailers.

The total cost of the project was UAH 10,093,256 [US$ 273,331].

The volunteer noted that his foundation has now helped Ukrainian defenders in the sky, on land, in space, and on water.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!