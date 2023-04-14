All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers receive two Trident patrol boats from Prytula Foundation

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 14 April 2023, 10:57
The Serhii Prytula Foundation has handed over two Trident multi-role patrol boats to the Ukrainian Armed Forces which will be equipped with M2 Browning machine guns.

Source: Serhii Prytula, famous Ukrainian volunteer and businessman, on Facebook

Quote: "The first two Ukrainian Trident multi-role patrol boats have been handed over to the Armed Forces!

The 8-metre boat, with a 400-horsepower engine, is capable of carrying up to 12 troops at a speed of over 44 nautical knots. Plus, each will be equipped with 2 Browning machine guns. Navigation systems, radio communication, and an echo sounder are built-in.

The boats were manufactured at one of the Ukrainian shipyards. In total, six domestic companies were involved in the design, development and manufacture of the boats."

Details: Prytula added that the boats were handed over to the military with transport trailers.

The total cost of the project was UAH 10,093,256 [US$ 273,331].

The volunteer noted that his foundation has now helped Ukrainian defenders in the sky, on land, in space, and on water.

