Russian attack on Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast causes large fire

Russian forces carried out an attack on the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast late on Saturday, 22 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and [Kharkiv] Oblast, the occupiers are carrying out new attacks! Please heed warning signals. Remain in shelters!"

Quote from Terekhov: "Kharkiv is being attacked."

Details: Terekhov later added that a fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the Novobavarskyi district. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service workers have been deployed to the site of the attack. Information about casualties has yet to be confirmed.

Syniehubov said that the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian attack.

"According to early reports, enemy forces deployed S-300 missiles. The extent of destruction and the number of casualties have yet to be confirmed," he said.

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said that one of the Russian missiles struck a private residential neighbourhood in the village of Kotliary in the Kharkiv district.

A civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Kharkiv was also hit. Emergency response workers are extinguishing the fire that broke out after the Russian attack.

At least five other sites in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast were struck as well.

