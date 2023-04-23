All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ministry of Culture creates commission to inspect Pochaiv Lavra monastery

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 02:15
Ministry of Culture creates commission to inspect Pochaiv Lavra monastery
POCHAIV LAVRA. PHOTO FROM OPEN SOURCES

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has set up a commission to check the use of the Pochaiv Lavra by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Quote: "We have set up commissions to check the use of facilities both in the Pochaiv Lavra and in the Chernihiv Reserve, where agreements on the use of some of the reserve's facilities have already been suspended."

Details: According to the minister, the work at the Pochaiv Lavra is just beginning.

"There is a different situation there compared to the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, because there is the Kremenets Reserve, there is the Pochaiv Lavra, and there are relations between them. One of the churches has a terminated use agreement in the Kremenets Reserve. We also have a case in the local court as to why we are not allowed to enter this church, but this is a [long-lasting] process," said Tkachenko.

Tkachenko has added that the Ministry of Culture is in a "civilised dialogue" with representatives of the UOC-MP in Chernihiv.

Background

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • In March 2023, the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve terminated the agreement with the UOC-MP on the free use of the monastery in Kyiv. The monks had to leave the monastery and all buildings on 29 March.
  • On 3 April, more than 30 MPs initiated an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers on behalf of the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian parliament – ed.] with a proposal to terminate the lease agreement with the UOC-MP for the premises of the Pochaiv Lavra.
  • Later, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a resolution to verify compliance with the terms of the UOC-MP's contracts for the free use of religious buildings of the Pochaiv Lavra.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updatedDeath toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
13:12
Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: