Ukraine's defenders repel almost 60 Russian attacks – General Staff report

A SOLDIER OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE BY THE GENERAL STAFF

On 22 April, the defence forces of Ukraine repelled 58 Russian attacks on 3 fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 23 April 2023

Quote: "Over the past day, the Russian Federation launched 8 missile and 37 air strikes and fired about 45 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. There were killed and wounded among the civilian population; private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – we have repelled 58 enemy attacks. The fiercest fighting continues for Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: There have been no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an air strike on Orlykivka and attacked Karpovychi and Khotiivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Ulanove, Brusky, Stukalivka, Volfyne, Korenivka and Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

The occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions on the Lyman front. Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Dibrova, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

Fierce fighting for the town of Bakhmut continues on the Bakhmut front. Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Hryhorivka, Khromove and Ivanivske. The invaders shelled the settlements of Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops conducted offensive operations in the area of Novokalynove, Donetsk Oblast, but failed. They fired at Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka over the past day. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

The invaders continue to be on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Over the past day, they used mortars and artillery systems to fire at more than 30 cities, towns and villages, including Vremivka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sablukivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove, Kizomys and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 8 strikes on clusters of Russian military manpower. The defenders also shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter and four UAVs (two reconnaissance ones – Orlan-10 and Zala, as well as two Lancet kamikaze drones).

During the day, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian military manpower, two ammunition storage points and two other crucial military facilities of the occupiers.

