Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russian soldiers in one day
Sunday, 23 April 2023, 08:31
Ukrainian defenders killed another 690 Russian occupiers on 22 April.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 186,420 (+690) military personnel,
- 3,675 (+3) tanks,
- 7,131 (+1) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,837 (+5) artillery systems,
- 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 289 (+0) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 294 (+1) helicopters,
- 2,402 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,730 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
- 339 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!