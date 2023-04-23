Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russian soldiers in one day

Ukrainian defenders killed another 690 Russian occupiers on 22 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 186,420 (+690) military personnel,

3,675 (+3) tanks,

7,131 (+1) armoured combat vehicles,

2,837 (+5) artillery systems,

539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

289 (+0) air defence systems,

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

294 (+1) helicopters,

2,402 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,730 (+12) vehicles and tankers,

339 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

