Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russian soldiers in one day

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 08:31
Ukrainian defenders kill almost 700 Russian soldiers in one day
getty images

Ukrainian defenders killed another 690 Russian occupiers on 22 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 186,420 (+690) military personnel,
  • 3,675 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,131 (+1) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,837 (+5) artillery systems,
  • 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 289 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 294 (+1) helicopters,
  • 2,402 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,730 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
  • 339 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement: