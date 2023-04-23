Russian forces may soon launch assault on Vuhledar
Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Tavriia Front Defence Forces Joint Press Centre, believes that Russia will soon begin assault operations near the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Dmytrashkivskyi during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Details: He said the invaders struck Vuhledar six times on Saturday, 22 April using aircraft.
Quote from Dmytrashkivskyi: "The enemy is using the tactics of scorched earth.
This is done to prevent our defenders from holding the line anywhere.
Houses are being destroyed; in the military slang, they call it 'taking houses apart', floor by floor, and this is happening in both [cities of] Bakhmut and Vuhledar."
