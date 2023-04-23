All Sections
Russian forces may soon launch assault on Vuhledar

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 23 April 2023, 14:43
Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Tavriia Front Defence Forces Joint Press Centre, believes that Russia will soon begin assault operations near the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Dmytrashkivskyi during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: He said the invaders struck Vuhledar six times on Saturday, 22 April using aircraft.

Quote from Dmytrashkivskyi: "The enemy is using the tactics of scorched earth.

This is done to prevent our defenders from holding the line anywhere.

Houses are being destroyed; in the military slang, they call it 'taking houses apart', floor by floor, and this is happening in both [cities of] Bakhmut and Vuhledar."

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
