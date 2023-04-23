Russian drones drop explosives on Nikopol, injuring 3 civilians

Three residents of the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were injured in a Russian attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Three civilians were injured in Nikopol! This once again proves that we are dealing with terrorists.

They have once again deployed drones to attack the city. They dropped dangerous devices. At least four explosions occurred.

A man aged 33 sustained shrapnel injuries. Another two sustained blast injuries and contusions."

