Occupiers try to take stolen grain out of Berdiansk – General Staff

Russian forces continue to loot in the occupied territories, and the occupiers are trying to take the stolen grain crop out of Berdiansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 24 April 2023

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest.

In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the so-called Russian occupation ‘authorities’ are trying to export stolen grain by loading it onto enemy cargo ships."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!