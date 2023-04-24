Occupiers try to take stolen grain out of Berdiansk – General Staff
Monday, 24 April 2023, 06:56
Russian forces continue to loot in the occupied territories, and the occupiers are trying to take the stolen grain crop out of Berdiansk.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 24 April 2023
Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest.
In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the so-called Russian occupation ‘authorities’ are trying to export stolen grain by loading it onto enemy cargo ships."
