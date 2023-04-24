All Sections
Occupiers try to take stolen grain out of Berdiansk – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 06:56
GRAIN. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM OPEN SOURCES

Russian forces continue to loot in the occupied territories, and the occupiers are trying to take the stolen grain crop out of Berdiansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 24 April 2023

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to rob the civilian population of Ukraine, appropriating the grain harvest.

In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the so-called Russian occupation ‘authorities’ are trying to export stolen grain by loading it onto enemy cargo ships."

