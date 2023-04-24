All Sections
Occupiers force Ukrainian doctors who were issued Russian passports to register for military service

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 07:21
OCCUPIERS TAKE AN INJURED SOLDIER. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO

The occupiers are forcing local doctors who have received Russian-issued passports to register for military service in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 24 April 2023

Quote: "The occupiers are catastrophically short of medical personnel on the battlefield. In order to replenish their staff requirements of military doctors, the Russian occupiers are forcing local employees of medical institutions in Berdiansk, who received Russian passports,  to register for military service."

Details: It is to be noted that if the doctors refuse military enlistment, the occupiers threaten the loss of their civilian jobs.

