No nuclear strike will happen after Ukraine enters Crimea – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, believes that Russia will not launch a nuclear attack when Ukrainian defenders enter occupied Crimea.

Source: Budanov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Details: Asked whether there will be a nuclear strike if the Armed Forces of Ukraine enter Crimea, Budanov answered, "There will not be."

In his opinion, Russian propaganda will present the loss of Crimea as a "forced measure", just like during the liberation of Kherson.

Quote: "It is painful to admit, but it must be said: during the loss of Kherson, their [Russian – ed.] propaganda machine showed itself as effectively as possible. They presented the loss of Kherson – the greatest achievement of the so-called ‘special military operation’ – simply as an everyday matter. Moreover, they turned it around in such a way that this was even a good thing for them.

In other words, they have already worked it all out. Ways to cover the news during the events in Crimea – they all exist already; they are well known to us. Believe me, they will work for their society.

And it will be a forced measure and almost good fortune. Believe me, the propaganda machine there works like a standard; it really is the standard. They make fools of their population in a way that no one else in the world can."

Background:

In September, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, claimed that Ukraine was going to come back to occupied Crimea; it would happen militarily and soon enough. Budanov added that the liberation of Crimea would happen "not in the summer, but by the end of spring, perhaps even a little earlier" .

. At the same time, in December, Budanov said that Ukraine would regain temporarily occupied Crimea in a combined way, both by force and diplomacy.

