Russian artillery claims lives of two people in Donetsk Oblast

On 24 April in the morning, the Russians took the lives of two more men and injured a woman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: A pre-trial investigation is being conducted in the criminal case on the fact of violating laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, on 24 April at about 9:00, the occupying forces launched artillery attacks on the village of Shakhtarske in the Volnovakha district. This time, the Russian projectiles struck a private sector. As a result, two men aged 43 and 66 were killed on the porch of one of the houses.

Moreover, their 42-year old neighbour was injured. She was taken to hospital to receive qualified medical help.

Quote: "The prosecutors continue to take all possible and relevant steps to register the war crimes committed by the Russian Armed Forces."

