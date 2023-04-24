All Sections
Russian artillery claims lives of two people in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 24 April 2023, 12:54
Russian artillery claims lives of two people in Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Prosecutor's Office

On 24 April in the morning, the Russians took the lives of two more men and injured a woman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: A pre-trial investigation is being conducted in the criminal case on the fact of violating laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, on 24 April at about 9:00, the occupying forces launched artillery attacks on the village of Shakhtarske in the Volnovakha district. This time, the Russian projectiles struck a private sector. As a result, two men aged 43 and 66 were killed on the porch of one of the houses.

 

Moreover, their 42-year old neighbour was injured. She was taken to hospital to receive qualified medical help.

Quote: "The prosecutors continue to take all possible and relevant steps to register the war crimes committed by the Russian Armed Forces."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
