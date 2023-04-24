All Sections
Mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO needed, not hackneyed phrases – Lithuanian president

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 15:14

It is necessary to find precise mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO after the war instead of repeating hackneyed phrases about NATO's open door.

Source: Delfi, a news website in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania providing daily news, citing Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Instead of repeating hackneyed phrases about NATO's open doors, we need to find more effective mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO after the war," Nausėda said.

Details: The Lithuanian president also believes it's necessary to abandon the idea that Ukraine's future membership in NATO is ostensibly a burden for the Alliance. The Lithuanian president is convinced that Ukraine will only strengthen the Alliance, as the Ukrainian army has been hardened on the battlefield and has vast experience like no other army in Europe.

Nausėda also stressed the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"I think it's in the interest of all of us that President Zelenskyy will participate in our discussions. A significant part of the discussions will be dedicated to and directly related to Ukraine," Nausėda said.

Background: On 21 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that President Zelenskyy had accepted an invitation to attend the NATO summit before the start of the Ramstein-format meeting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy thanked Stoltenberg for the invitation to visit Vilnius during a joint briefing with him but said it was important that Ukraine receive a similar invitation.

Advertisement: