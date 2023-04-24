All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO needed, not hackneyed phrases – Lithuanian president

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 15:14

It is necessary to find precise mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO after the war instead of repeating hackneyed phrases about NATO's open door.

Source: Delfi, a news website in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania providing daily news, citing Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Instead of repeating hackneyed phrases about NATO's open doors, we need to find more effective mechanisms for Ukraine's rapid integration into NATO after the war," Nausėda said.

Advertisement:

Details: The Lithuanian president also believes it's necessary to abandon the idea that Ukraine's future membership in NATO is ostensibly a burden for the Alliance. The Lithuanian president is convinced that Ukraine will only strengthen the Alliance, as the Ukrainian army has been hardened on the battlefield and has vast experience like no other army in Europe.

Nausėda also stressed the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"I think it's in the interest of all of us that President Zelenskyy will participate in our discussions. A significant part of the discussions will be dedicated to and directly related to Ukraine," Nausėda said.

Background: On 21 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that President Zelenskyy had accepted an invitation to attend the NATO summit before the start of the Ramstein-format meeting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy thanked Stoltenberg for the invitation to visit Vilnius during a joint briefing with him but said it was important that Ukraine receive a similar invitation.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership Needs no Action Plan, We Have to Leave 2008 Mistakes Behind.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: