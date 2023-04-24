Ukrainian President's Office criticises Western media reporting about "anniversary attacks" on Russia

The Office of the President of Ukraine has criticised the publication in Western media outlets of articles about Ukraine preparing to carry out attacks on Russian territory on 24 February, the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "Such publications [like the one in The Washington Post – ed.], with the obligatory reference to ‘anonymous sources’, fulfil only one catastrophic function: they shape public opinion in Western capitals as if Ukraine was an unreasonable, infantile, and impulsive country that is dangerous for adults to trust with serious weapons. Whether this is done consciously or unconsciously is yet another question."

Details: Podoliak added that in reality, Ukraine’s approach to the war is based on "ironclad mathematical logic".

"We need long-range missiles to destroy Russian logistics in the occupied territories and various types of aircraft to protect the sky and destroy Russian fortifications. These are the main components of successful counteroffensive operations and minimisation of losses," he added.

Background:

On 24 April, The Washington Post reported that Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence had planned massive attacks on Moscow on 24 February, the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the US had persuaded it to give up these plans.

