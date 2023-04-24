Zelenskyy holds meeting with security forces and military personnel in Zhytomyr Oblast

As part of the working visit of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Zhytomyr Oblast, a coordination meeting was held on the security, socio-economic and socio-political situation in the oblast.

Source: President's Office

Details: In particular, Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported on comprehensive measures to strengthen the state border within Zhytomyr Oblast, and construct fortifications and defence structures.

The parties also discussed the readiness of the units of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Maksym Myrhorodskyi, Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported to the President on the state of training, retraining and advanced training of personnel for the military units of the airborne assault troops.

Representatives of the local authorities spoke about the economic activity of the oblast centre and defence measures under martial law.

The President's Office noted that the meeting participants also heard information from the oblast leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Policy of Ukraine on the operational and criminogenic situation in Zhytomyr Oblast.

