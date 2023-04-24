Fiercest battles for Bakhmut, Ukrainian Air Forces attack concentration of Russian manpower 6 times – General Staff

Over the past day, Russians have been advancing on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and more than 30 Russian attacks have been repelled. Also, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of Russians personnel and military equipment during the day.

Details: During the day, Russia launched 6 missile and 47 air strikes, carrying out 25 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure of settlements.

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russia focuses its primary efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; more than 30 Russian attacks have been repelled. Fierce battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes. There were no signs of offensive groups being formed.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russians maintain a military presence in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine. During the day, Russia attacked the settlements of Hremiach, Chernihiv Oblast; Kucherivka, Shalyhine, Iskryskivshchyna and Popivka, Sumy Oblast, as well as Okip, Mali Prokhody, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Hatyshche, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia continues to strengthen its positions in certain areas. Topoli, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka of Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselovskoye in Luhansk Oblast were attacked with artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled by artillery.

On the Bakhmut front, Russia continues to conduct offensive operations. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of the settlements of Novomarkove and Khromove. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast suffered from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations near the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast but had no success. Russia attacked, in particular, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the area of the settlement of Marinka, as well as near Novomykhailivka. Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast were attacked by Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, during the current day, Russians did not conduct any offensive actions. They attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Komar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russia continues to conduct defensive actions. At the same time, Russia attacked settlements near the line of contact during the day. Among them are Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Russia continues to use the civilian infrastructure of temporarily occupied settlements for its purposes. In Holubivka, Luhansk Oblast, the Russians use one of the schools as a medical centre to provide medical care to their service members.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment during the day. Two Russian reconnaissance UAVs of various types were also shot down.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit an anti-aircraft missile system and two Russian electronic warfare stations during the day.

