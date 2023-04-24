All Sections
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 April 2023, 20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast

Members of the Atesh underground resistance movement have blown up an invaders' checkpoint near the village of Oleshky in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center; Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "Participants of the Atesh underground resistance movement conducted a successful operation in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. In particular, on Monday evening, 23 April, a checkpoint near a military infrastructure facility in the vicinity of Oleshky was blown up."

Details: It is reported that home-made explosives were used to detonate the explosion. As a result, an on-duty unit of the National Guard of Russia was killed.

Background: In early March, members of the Atesh underground resistance movement blew up a section of the railway between the settlements of Abrykosivka and Radensk in occupied Kherson Oblast.

