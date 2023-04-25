All Sections
"Drone Army": 100 kamikaze drones will be sent to Bakhmut front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 April 2023, 14:57
Drone Army: 100 kamikaze drones will be sent to Bakhmut front

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will send 100 kamikaze drones to the Bakhmut front. 

Source: Myhkailo Fedorov, Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, on Telegram 

Details: According to Fedorov, over UAH10,4 million was donated on the United24 platform [Ukrainian government-run platform launched on 5 May 2022 to raise money for the Russian-Ukrainian War – ed.] for the procurement of 500 kamikaze drones. 

The first batch of drones is already on the way to the 59th Air Reconnaissance Brigade. The drones will help them to attack Russian positions more effectively.

The Minister thanked the partners and everyone who supported the "Drone Army" initiative and promised that "more is to come".

