All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Drone Army": 100 kamikaze drones will be sent to Bakhmut front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 25 April 2023, 14:57
Drone Army: 100 kamikaze drones will be sent to Bakhmut front

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will send 100 kamikaze drones to the Bakhmut front. 

Source: Myhkailo Fedorov, Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, on Telegram 

Details: According to Fedorov, over UAH10,4 million was donated on the United24 platform [Ukrainian government-run platform launched on 5 May 2022 to raise money for the Russian-Ukrainian War – ed.] for the procurement of 500 kamikaze drones. 

The first batch of drones is already on the way to the 59th Air Reconnaissance Brigade. The drones will help them to attack Russian positions more effectively.

The Minister thanked the partners and everyone who supported the "Drone Army" initiative and promised that "more is to come".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
EU ambassadors greenlighted prolongation of duty-free trade with Ukraine for a year
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: