China is not interested in stopping war against Ukraine – Czech President

Czech President Petr Pavel is warning that China should not be trusted to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine, since continuing the war is beneficial to Beijing.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the interview of Petr Pavel to the Politico news outlet

He said this as China is attempting to position itself as a peacemaker in Ukraine. France, among other countries, thinks that China could be an influential side in the peace talks, although most Western allies are sceptical of this initiative.

Even so, Pavel, a former general and senior NATO leader, stated that when it comes to Ukraine, "China only wants what’s best for itself – and, for now, that’s more war".

"I believe that it is in China’s interest to prolong the status quo," Pavel said, "because it can push Russia to a number of concessions."

According to him, Beijing can receive cheap oil, gas and other resources from Moscow in exchange for its "no limits" partnership with the Kremlin. "It is also good for China that the West is probably becoming a little bit weaker by supporting Ukraine," he added.

"I don’t think," the Czech leader said, that "China has a real interest in resolving the war in a short time."

The Czech President stated that Beijing is using the war in Ukraine to learn.

"China is taking lessons out of the conflict every day," Pavel said. "They closely follow what Russia is doing, how the West is reacting."

Background: Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of Italy, believes that Ukraine and Russia must start negotiations, and China must be the mediator.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, is planning to approach China with a plan that he believes could potentially lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this summer.

Some sources state that any future negotiations will depend on several conditions, specifically on a successful spring offensive of the Ukrainian forces.

Many countries are also sceptical towards China’s role of a neutral mediator, taking into account its "no limits friendship" with Russia.

