Ukraine to start counteroffensive in May – NYT

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 25 April 2023, 17:05
American officials report that Ukraine will start its counteroffensive in May.

Source: The New York Times

Quote: "Ukraine is preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces as early as next month, American officials say, in the face of immense risks: Without a decisive victory, Western support for Ukraine could weaken, and Kyiv could come under increasing pressure to enter serious negotiations to end or freeze the conflict."

Details: The article states that American and NATO allies have supplied Ukraine with extensive artillery and ammunition for the upcoming battle, and officials now say they are hopeful the supplies will last.

Although Ukraine shares few details of its operational plan with American officials, the operation is likely to unfold in the country’s south, including along Ukraine’s coastline on the Sea of Azov, near Russian-annexed Crimea.

While Ukrainian officials have said their goal is to break through dug-in Russian defences and create a widespread collapse in Russia’s army, American officials have assessed that it is unlikely the offensive will result in a dramatic shift in momentum in Ukraine’s favour.

However, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence, is sceptical of such predictions, according to a post on her Facebook page.

Quote: "The numerous counteroffensive scenarios that are now being made public could be used as the basis of film plots. But none of this is about our history. We will write our history ourselves."

Read more about this story: Waiting for a counteroffensive. How the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to liberate the territories and how the Pentagon document leak affects Ukraine's plans

