Russians hit hromadas in Sumy Oblast, destroying infrastructure

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 00:23
Russians hit hromadas in Sumy Oblast, destroying infrastructure
Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched 70 strikes on four border hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], causing damage and destruction. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The territories of Khotin, Bilopillia, Yunakivka and Esman hromadas came under Russian fire. 70 strikes using mortars, artillery and grenade launchers were observed. 

There were four artillery strikes on Yunakivka hromada from the territory of Russia. Shelling on the territory of one business damaged a power line, a garage, and the windows in a sawmill. Two mortar attacks were also observed on the territory of the hromada.

The Russians deployed mortars (25 strikes) and artillery (17 strikes) to attack Bilopillia hromada. A house was damaged as a result of the artillery fire. 

The occupiers used mortars to attack Khotin hromada. There were 9 strikes, and a power line was damaged. 

Four mortar attacks were launched on Esman hromada from Russian territory; there were 13 strikes. 

Advertisement: