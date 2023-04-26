Ukrainian forces kill 640 Russian invaders, destroy 4 tanks and 3 UAVS over 24 hours

THINGS OF THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS. PHOTO OF GENERAL STAFF FROM FACEBOOK

Defence forces of Ukraine killed 640 Russian soldiers, destroyed 4 tanks and 3 UAVs over 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 188,410 (+640) military personnel,

3,692 (+4) tanks,

7,162 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

2,877 (+14) artillery systems,

539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

292 (+1) air defence systems,

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,440 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,792 (+8) vehicles and tankers,

352 (+7) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!