Ukrainian forces kill 640 Russian invaders, destroy 4 tanks and 3 UAVS over 24 hours
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 07:58
Defence forces of Ukraine killed 640 Russian soldiers, destroyed 4 tanks and 3 UAVs over 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 188,410 (+640) military personnel,
- 3,692 (+4) tanks,
- 7,162 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,877 (+14) artillery systems,
- 539 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 292 (+1) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,440 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,792 (+8) vehicles and tankers,
- 352 (+7) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
