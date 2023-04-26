All Sections
Security Service of Ukraine detains collaborators who worked for Russia in occupied Kherson Oblast

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 10:44
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed two more of Russia’s accomplices who voluntarily cooperated with the occupying forces after the temporary occupation of Ukraine’s south.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The former head of one of the Russian proxy 'departments' of the Kherson Oblast Water Resources Basin Administration is among the detainees.

While holding this 'position', she was involved in establishing a water supply for the needs of Russian occupation groups, which were deployed on the temporarily occupied territory of the oblast.

To do this, she formed a staff for the 'department' and urged local residents to join the ranks of the sham institution.

Before the liberation of the oblast centre, the collaborator fled to Kyiv, where she planned to 'blend in' with the capital’s residents and thus avoid justice."

Details: The SSU established the woman’s whereabouts and detained her.

Another accomplice of the aggressor was a resident of the city of Kherson, who, during the occupation of the city, got a position in the Russian-backed "oblast pension fund".

The offender was involved in implementing Moscow's instructions to introduce a "rouble zone" in Kherson Oblast.

The woman pressured elderly people to receive pensions in Russian currency.

After the city was liberated, she fled to Odesa, where she was arrested.

Both defendants were served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

The court has remanded one of them in custody, pending trial.

