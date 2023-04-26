All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine detains collaborators who worked for Russia in occupied Kherson Oblast

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 10:44
Security Service of Ukraine detains collaborators who worked for Russia in occupied Kherson Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed two more of Russia’s accomplices who voluntarily cooperated with the occupying forces after the temporary occupation of Ukraine’s south.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The former head of one of the Russian proxy 'departments' of the Kherson Oblast Water Resources Basin Administration is among the detainees.

Advertisement:

While holding this 'position', she was involved in establishing a water supply for the needs of Russian occupation groups, which were deployed on the temporarily occupied territory of the oblast.

To do this, she formed a staff for the 'department' and urged local residents to join the ranks of the sham institution.

Before the liberation of the oblast centre, the collaborator fled to Kyiv, where she planned to 'blend in' with the capital’s residents and thus avoid justice."

Details: The SSU established the woman’s whereabouts and detained her.

 

Another accomplice of the aggressor was a resident of the city of Kherson, who, during the occupation of the city, got a position in the Russian-backed "oblast pension fund".

The offender was involved in implementing Moscow's instructions to introduce a "rouble zone" in Kherson Oblast.

The woman pressured elderly people to receive pensions in Russian currency.

After the city was liberated, she fled to Odesa, where she was arrested.

Both defendants were served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

The court has remanded one of them in custody, pending trial.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: