Occupiers bring in minorities from remote parts of Russia to Ukraine's occupied regions

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 April 2023, 12:35
Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has said that the occupiers are attempting to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territories of Ukraine by resettling ethnic groups from remote regions of Russia to Ukraine.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor country is trying to change the ethnic composition of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

The most active measures are being taken in Luhansk Oblast.

To this end, the Russian government has initiated the large-scale resettlement of a significant number of people of different ethnicities, mostly from low-income groups, from remote regions of Russia."

Details: Maliar said that the people being resettled from Russia to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are being assisted in every possible way by the local Russian occupation administrations.

The occupation administrations provide immediate accommodation for the newcomers' families, employment, affordable (preferential) loans for housing, business development, etc.

Meanwhile local Ukrainian residents, especially those suspected of holding pro-Ukrainian views, continue to be deported to Russia for various reasons by the Russian occupiers.

Maliar believes that in this way, the Russians seek to destroy Ukrainian statehood and national identity in the temporarily occupied territories.

