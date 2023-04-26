Ukrainian Leopard 2 tank repair hub to be opened in Poland in May

A technical maintenance hub for the Leopard 2 main battle tanks supplied to Ukraine will open in Poland in May.

Source: This was reported by Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland's Defence Minister, on Wednesday 25 April, reports European Pravda with reference to Polskie Radio.

Quote: "The Leopard 2A4 and 2A6 main battle tanks that are currently on the Ukrainian front line will be serviced and repaired at the Bumar-Łabędy factory in Gliwice. This repair centre will open in May," Błaszczak said during a joint visit to the factory with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Błaszczak added that the establishment of the centre will contribute to the creation of additional jobs in Gliwice.

The Minister highlighted that the reason for choosing this factory was that it has been servicing, repairing and upgrading Leopard 2A4 tanks to the 2PL version for 20 years.

He added that the Polish T-72 tanks which Warsaw has already supplied to Kyiv are also repaired and upgraded in Gliwice.

The "tank coalition" agreed to set up the Leopard 2 maintenance centre for Ukraine in Poland on 21 April on the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting.

A T-64 tank repair centre for Ukraine has already been opened in Poland.

