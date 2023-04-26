Ukraine swaps 44 more prisoners of war with Russia, including 2 civilians

Ukraine brought back 44 more prisoners of war, 2 of them civilians.

Source: statement by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "Another PoW swap. We managed to bring back home 44 of our people. Among them – 36 privates and sergeants and 6 officers, including military, border guards, members of the National Guard of Ukraine, marines.

These people defended the city of Mariupol, the Azovstal plant, Kherson Oblast, and fought with the occupiers in the east of Ukraine. We also brought back two civilians."

Details: Yermak stated that some of these people are injured, as they had been tortured while in captivity. The seap included two men whose wives were brought back from captivity earlier.

The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported that Ukraine handed over 40 captured occupiers.

Background: On 10 April, Ukraine brought 100 of its soldiers back from Russian captivity.

