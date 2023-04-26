Defence Forces destroy 6 Russian drones over Kherson Oblast

On Wednesday, Ukrainian mobile fire groups destroyed six Russian drones in Kherson Oblast.

Source: press service of the Air Force command

Details: On 26 April, in Kherson Oblast, soldiers of mobile fire groups of the Air Command Pivden (South) destroyed six Russian unmanned aerial vehicles: five Lancet attack UAVs and one Merlin-BP UAVs.

