All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House welcomes Zelenskyy's talks with Xi Jinping

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 19:37

The White House has welcomed the news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, but expressed caution about whether the call could lead to "some sort of meaningful peace movement or plan".

Source: CNN citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House

Quote: "We welcome the news that there was a phone call between President Xi and President Zelensky. We think that’s a good thing. We’ve been saying for quite some time that we believe it’s important for President Xi and PRC officials to avail themselves of the Ukrainian perspective on this illegal and unprovoked invasion by Russia," Kirby said. 

"Whether that’s gonna lead to some sort of meaningful peace movement or plan or proposal, I just don’t think we know that right now," Kirby added.

Kirby stated that if China can help Ukraine in reaching a peace agreement, it has to be on Zelenskyy’s terms, saying that such an agreement won’t be "sustainable or credible unless the Ukrainians and President Zelensky personally is invested and supportive of it". 

Kirby said the White House had no prior information that a call between Xi and Zelensky would take place, adding "nor would we necessarily expect to [be given such information – ed.]".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • On 26 April 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
  • On the same day, Zelenskyy appointed Pavlo Riabikin as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China. Since the death of the previous ambassador, Serhii Kamyshev, Ukraine had not appointed an ambassador to China for several years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: