Russian occupiers threatening to deport residents of Kherson Oblast who do not register for Russian passports

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 26 April 2023, 23:56
Russian invaders are threatening to deport residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast who refuse to be issued with a Russian passport.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are combing  the villages and campaigning for the residents to be issued with enemy waste paper. Aside from deportation, the occupiers are threatening the local population with blocking them from passing through checkpoints with a Ukrainian passport."

Details: The National Resistance Center has pointed out that the Russians began to carry out "passportisation" with  pensioners in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Three hundred so-called volunteers were brought from Russia to form mobile groups and perform this task.

The National Resistance Center is stressing that such actions by the Russian occupiers pressure socially vulnerable groups of the population who are dependent on the occupation administration.

