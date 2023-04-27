All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Mykolaiv using missiles, fatality and casualties reported

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 April 2023, 01:12
Russians attack Mykolaiv using missiles, fatality and casualties reported

The Russians have attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missile systems, striking a high-rise building and a low-rise house. Casualties including a fatality are reported.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram; Serhii Shaikhet, Mykolaiv Oblast Police Chief, on Telegram

Quote: "At least one strike at a high-rise building".

Advertisement:

Details: An air-raid warning was issued at  01:01 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Later, Kim reported a Russian attack on Mykolaiv.

Kim said that preliminary reports indicated the Russians had used S-300 missile systems.

"S-300 - 4 units. [It's a] preliminary information," Kim wrote.

Update: Sienkevych said that around 01:00 in the morning, Mykolaiv residents heard four loud explosions.

"We already know that one of the missiles hit a multi-storey building. Another one hit a low-rise private home. Relevant services are on their way," the mayor said.

Sienkevych added that some houses in the city were having blackouts.

Shaikhet said that there were casualties resulting from a strike at a residential building. Emergency workers and police are investigating the aftermath of the strikes and the number of casualties.

Later, Kim reported five people were wounded in the Russian attack, including two in a serious condition.

Further, Kim reported 15 people wounded and a fatality.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: