Explosion heard in centre of Melitopol, one person wounded

An explosion rang out in the centre of temporarily occupied Melitopol at dawn.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; RIA-Melitopol

Quote: "Not a quiet morning in Melitopol. An explosion is heard in the very centre of the city."

Details: The occupiers have also confirmed the preliminary information about some explosives blowing up.

According to their data, one person was injured and taken to hospital.

