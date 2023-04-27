All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy 10 UAVs in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 April 2023, 08:08
Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy 10 UAVs in one day
Photo from Facebook of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has already lost 188,920 soldiers, 7,178 armoured combat vehicles, 2,461 UAVs and 3,694 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 27 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 188,920 (+500) military personnel
  • 3,694 (+2) tanks
  • 7,178 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,887 (+10)  artillery systems
  • 542 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 293 (+1) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0)  aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,461 (+21) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  911 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,805  (+13) vehicles and tankers
  • 352 (+0) special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: