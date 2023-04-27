Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy 10 UAVs in one day
Thursday, 27 April 2023, 08:08
Russia has already lost 188,920 soldiers, 7,178 armoured combat vehicles, 2,461 UAVs and 3,694 tanks in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 27 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 188,920 (+500) military personnel
- 3,694 (+2) tanks
- 7,178 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,887 (+10) artillery systems
- 542 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 293 (+1) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,461 (+21) operational-tactical UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,805 (+13) vehicles and tankers
- 352 (+0) special vehicles
The data is being ascertained.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!