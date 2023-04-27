Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy 10 UAVs in one day

Photo from Facebook of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has already lost 188,920 soldiers, 7,178 armoured combat vehicles, 2,461 UAVs and 3,694 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 27 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

188,920 (+500) military personnel

3,694 (+2) tanks

7,178 (+16) armoured combat vehicles

2,887 (+10) artillery systems

542 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

293 (+1) air defence systems

308 (+0) aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,461 (+21) operational-tactical UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,805 (+13) vehicles and tankers

352 (+0) special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

