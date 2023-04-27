All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy 10 UAVs in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 April 2023, 08:08
Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy 10 UAVs in one day
Photo from Facebook of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has already lost 188,920 soldiers, 7,178 armoured combat vehicles, 2,461 UAVs and 3,694 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 27 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 188,920 (+500) military personnel
  • 3,694 (+2) tanks
  • 7,178 (+16) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,887 (+10)  artillery systems
  • 542 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 293 (+1) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0)  aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,461 (+21) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  911 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,805  (+13) vehicles and tankers
  • 352 (+0) special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

