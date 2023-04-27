All Sections
Russia has plenty of shells, but is running round the market and begging – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 27 April 2023, 11:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has emphasised that Russia is "running round the market" and has enough assets to buy ammunition. They have not run out of supplies yet: they still have plenty.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine 

Quote: "We have information that they are running all around the [ammunition] market asking for shells, thinking ahead. Of course, they have a crazy amount of resources, and I can’t give you the good news that they’ve run out of shells and we’ll win tomorrow. No, unfortunately, they have a lot." 

Details: Reznikov added that the Russians "shoot without thinking", using the rolling barrage tactics in particular.

The minister said that Russia has been looking for shells in North Korea and Iran. When asked whether the Russian invaders can provide for themselves in terms of shells, Reznikov replied: "They already realise they can't."

Background:

  • Back in September last year, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said that Russia was forced to turn to other countries for weapons. US intelligence reported that Russia bought millions of artillery shells and short-range missiles from North Korea.
  • In early November 2022, the United States accused North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells for use in the war in Ukraine and attempting to conceal these supplies. According to intelligence reports, the munitions were allegedly being sent to the Middle East or North Africa but were actually destined for Russia.
  • In addition, the United States believes that Iran has sent artillery and tank shells to Russia, and in response, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets.
  • In December, Eryl Gaines, US Director of National Intelligence, said that the rate at which the Russian army is using up ammunition in Ukraine exceeds Russia's ability to produce it.
  • At the same time, in April, Lithuanian military intelligence stated that Russia has the assets to continue waging an intensive war for another two years; although the quality of the resources is not in question, and the old equipment still causes much damage.

