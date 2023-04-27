All Sections
Missile found in Poland did not come from other countries

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 12:36

The missile, the fragments of which were found in the forest near Bydgoszcz, is part of the Polish army's inventory and could hardly have been fired from the territory of another country.

Source: RMF FM journalists; European Pravda

Details: The radio station's sources do not yet know under what circumstances the missile got to the place where it was found. However, there is a military aircraft enterprise nearby, where aircraft are serviced, as well as a military airfield.

General Roman Polko commented to RMF24 that Poland's MiG-29s also use Soviet missiles, and it could be that the missile fired during the exercise for some reason flew off course.

In his opinion, it is extremely unlikely that the missile found was fired from behind Poland's eastern borders.

As it became known on the morning of 27 April, the fragments of a "military air object" were found near Bydgoszcz the day before. Journalists have unofficially learned that it could be an air-to-ground missile, with allegedly Russian inscriptions on the fragments.

The area is located about 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, more than 400 kilometres from the border with Belarus, and about 240 kilometres from Kaliningrad Oblast of Russia.              

Advertisement: