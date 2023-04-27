Russian forces on defence on Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts – Ukraine's National Guard

Russian troops have switched to defence on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Deputy Chief of the Application Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a briefing.

Quote from Urshalovych: "The enemy has switched to defence on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, where the National Guard is performing combat missions. The invaders continue to bombard our positions with no achievements on the battlefield."

Details: He also added that Russia's barbaric missile attacks on civilian targets and populated areas endanger the lives of Ukraine's civilian population.

According to Urshalovych, last week, an aerial reconnaissance group of the 27th Pechersk Brigade, together with Ukrainian Artillery units, spotted and destroyed 4 self-propelled artillery systems, 2 howitzers, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 special tracked vehicles and 12 Russian motor vehicles on the Lyman, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Ukrainian Defence Forces also carried out 460 firing missions over the course of the week. Russian forces lost 80 soldiers, three 120-calibre mortars with crews and two vehicles in the Ukrainian attacks.

