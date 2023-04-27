Ukraine's Prime Minister gives Pope photo album depicting Russian crimes in Ukraine

On Thursday, 27 April, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and gave him a photo album depicting Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Source: Shmyhal's announcement

Quote: "I gave Pope Francis a photo album depicting Russian crimes in Bucha, Borodianka and other cities of Ukraine. This album clearly demonstrates the hatred and cruelty of the aggressor, which they brought to Ukrainian lands."

Details: In the message, Shmyhal expressed hope that the Vatican would join the implementation of the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "in particular, the process of bringing back [Ukrainian – ed.] prisoners and deportees, restoring justice and recording the end of the war".

He also invited Pope Francis to Ukraine.

Background:

In February 2023, Pope Francis said he was ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

