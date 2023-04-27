All Sections
Mine detonation in Kharkiv Oblast: electricity workers injured, one was killed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 April 2023, 17:27
Mine detonation in Kharkiv Oblast: electricity workers injured, one was killed
photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A mine detonation near the village of Tokarivka in Kharkiv Oblast injured  employees of the local energy distribution company, killing one.

Source: Oleh Siniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast; Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office in a commentary to UP

Details: First, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians fired at the village of Tokarivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Employees of Kharkivoblenergo who were working on the restoration of power lines were injured.

Quote: "Unfortunately, one person died, another four were injured. Currently, doctors are providing all necessary support to the victims."

Later, Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that power engineers near the village of Tokarivka were injured not as a result of shelling but they triggered a Russian mine.

As the Prosecutor's Office states, the driver was killed, and four employees of the power company were injured with varying degrees of severity.

 

