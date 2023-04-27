All Sections
"Second one already in service": Air Force commander posts selfie with new Patriot division

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 April 2023, 21:01
Second one already in service: Air Force commander posts selfie with new Patriot division
Mykola Oleshchuk, photo by Air Force

The second division of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system has gone on combat duty in Ukraine.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, on Telegram; Yuriy Ihnat, Air Force spokesman, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Oleshchuk: "They say there is a ban on the General Staff taking selfies in front of equipment! Sorry, I couldn't resist. The second division of the Patriot air defence system is already in service! We are strengthening air defence, bringing victory closer."

 

Details: Yuriy Ihnat, Air Force spokesman, confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that the second division of the Patriot air defence system, provided by international partners, is already performing combat work in one of the areas determined by the military leadership.

Background: On 23 April, Yuriy Ihnat stated that one division of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system has already been deployed to Ukraine, while the rest are on their way.

For reference: The Patriot air defence division consists of a command post, a radar, and launchers (there can be up to eight launchers), each of which has four launch containers with missiles of different types (anti-ballistic and anti-aerodynamic targets (aircraft and helicopters)).

