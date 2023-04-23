All Sections
One Patriot division is already operating in Ukraine, others are on their way

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 20:49
One division of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system has already been deployed to Ukraine, while the rest are on their way.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "One of the divisions [working with the Patriot systems – ed.] has been deployed a few days ago and is working...

Others are already on their way to their future positions. Let's hope that there will be some results, against Ruscists’ aircraft, in particular."

Details: Answering the question whether the Patriot system can shoot down the S-300 missiles that attacked Kharkiv on 22 April, Ihnat said that the Patriot can shoot down these missiles, but that the Russians have a lot of them.

"It's not that it's expensive [to shoot down S-300 missiles with Patriots – ed.], it's that there are a lot of them. There were 6,000-7,000 S-300 missiles a few months ago. It would be more rational to destroy them on the ground... We need to understand how many Patriot missiles we will have and how many S-300 missiles they will have. They will launch them like Shahed kamikaze drones, wearing out our air defence," Ihnat said.

Background: On 21 April, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, inspected the combat positions of the Patriot system on one of the fronts. He noted that the Patriot launcher is already on combat duty in Ukraine's air defence system.

