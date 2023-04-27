Zelenskyy on Council of Europe decision to recognise deportation of Ukrainian children as genocide: Crimes of genocide will be punished

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s (PACE) decision to recognise the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation as genocide will help hold Russia and its leaders accountable for their genocidal politics against Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, an important political milestone was reached in Strasbourg at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe session. A resolution was adopted recognising Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as genocide. This is the first time this has been recognised at the level of an international organisation uniting the states on our continent.

Practically speaking, this decision will significantly help our global efforts to bring Russia and its officials, including the head of the terrorist state, to justice for genocide and genocidal policies against Ukraine.

The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of the fully premeditated elements of Russia's attempt to erase the identity of our people and destroy the very essence of Ukrainians. This is a deliberate crime of genocide committed by Russian officials. This is how it should be qualified both politically and legally."

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned that the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, addressed PACE, touching specifically on the issue of children and families.

The president also said that members of the Ukrainian parliament and Ukrainian diplomats "have done a good job".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "At every level – formal and informal, with state leaders, and at the parliamentary, governmental, and law enforcement levels, in the legal community and in international and inter-parliamentary organisations – we will keep working to bring back all deported Ukrainian children and to punish Russia.

We know for sure the names of nearly 20,000 children who were taken away and sent to different regions of the evil state. But it is obvious that this is only a part of a much larger criminal undertaking. There may be many more such children."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Europe and the rest of the world have witnessed many deportations and efforts to exterminate entire people, and that Russia’s example "will show all other potential sources of the same evil that there will never be impunity".

"There will be sentences for [crimes of] genocide, just like for all the other crimes Russia has committed against Ukraine and its people," the Ukrainian President said.

