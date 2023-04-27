All Sections
Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 22:33
The SS-750 Crane Ship sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation was spotted near the Nord Stream gas pipeline four days before the pipeline explosion on 26 September 2022.

Source: Information, citing Denmark’s Armed Forces, as European Pravda reports

Details: The Danish Armed Forces have confirmed that a Danish patrol boat captured 26 photos of the Russian vessel in the area east of Bornholm Island on 22 September 2022.

The Russian ship is designed for underwater operations and has an AS-26 Priz mini-submarine on board.

Earlier, it was reported that the Danish Ministry of Defence had obtained 112 images of Russian vessels in the area. This is the first time the ministry has confirmed that the ship was an SS-750 with a mini-submarine on board.

The Danish Defence Ministry refuses to share the photos of the Russian special vessel, as these are "intelligence" images and are involved in "intelligence operations".

Earlier, T-Online, a German media outlet, and Open Source Intelligence analyst Oliver Alexander said that SS-750 was one of six Russian military ships that might have been in the area in the days leading up to the Nord Stream explosion.

Their conclusions relied, among other things, on anonymous sources and satellite images showing that the SS-750 left the port in Kaliningrad (Russia) at the same time as the Aleksandr Frolov and SB-123 ships.

An earlier article in The New York Times cited sources and intelligence data indicating that several non-government organisations, which included both Russians and Ukrainians, could be behind the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not involved in the explosions and suggested investigating who could be interested in spreading this information.

