EU Foreign Affairs Representative discusses Xi-Zelenskyy call with Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaThursday, 27 April 2023, 23:03

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, discussed the recent telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Source: Josep Borrell on Twitter

Quote from Borrell: "Started my day in Bogotá with a call with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. We discussed the long overdue call by President Xi to President Zelenskyy. 

Any meaningful initiative towards peace needs to aim for just a peace – based on Ukrainian terms, who’s survival is at stake."

Background: Following Xi and Zelenskyy’s phone call, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Beijing has failed to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s conversation with Xi on 26 April was the first time the two leaders talked since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

During his telephone call with Zelenskyy, Xi stated that China would send a special representative of the Chinese government to Ukraine and other countries to hold consultations on bringing the war to an end. 

