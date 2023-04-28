Russians force residents of occupied territories to watch propaganda films

The Russians forcefully take residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine's east and south to special "cinema theatres" to watch propaganda films.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In order to spread the enemy's ideology and impose the Kremlin's views on the Russian-Ukrainian war on the local population, the occupiers are setting up "cinemas" in Ukraine's east and south. Russians forcibly take employees of utility organisations and other captured enterprises there [to the so-called cinemas – ed.] to watch Russian propaganda films."

Background: The occupiers have intensified their search for the Ukrainian underground movement in annexed Crimea.

