Russians force residents of occupied territories to watch propaganda films

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 03:23
PHOTO OF UKRINFORM

The Russians forcefully take residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine's east and south to special "cinema theatres" to watch propaganda films.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In order to spread the enemy's ideology and impose the Kremlin's views on the Russian-Ukrainian war on the local population, the occupiers are setting up "cinemas" in Ukraine's east and south. Russians forcibly take employees of utility organisations and other captured enterprises there [to the so-called cinemas – ed.] to watch Russian propaganda films."

Background: The occupiers have intensified their search for the Ukrainian underground movement in annexed Crimea.

