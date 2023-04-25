Russians raid Crimea in search of partisans

The occupiers are intensifying their search for the Ukrainian underground movement in annexed Crimea.



Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea, the enemy continues to strengthen measures to identify members of the Ukrainian underground.

In particular, apartments on the peninsula have been searched which belong to those whom they suspect of ‘disloyalty’. Searches have also been carried out without the presence of the owners."

More details: According to the NRC, cases of random checks on the streets have also become more frequent in Crimea.

Background: In Crimea, the Russian occupiers have begun installing video surveillance cameras along the railway line to combat partisans.

