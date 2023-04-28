All Sections
Residents of Odesa Oblast warned of threat of naval mine detonation

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 04:09
Residents of Odesa Oblast warned of threat of naval mine detonation
A NAVAL MINE. STOCK PHOTO FROM OPEN SOURCES

Odesa Oblast residents have been warned of the danger of naval mines washing up onshore due to the storm in the Black Sea.

Source: Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Public Council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The danger is increasing because of the storm in the Black Sea, and there is a high probability that naval mines will be dislodged from their anchors and drift ashore, as well as drift along the coast.

Once again, I am drawing the attention of Odesa residents and guests of the region to the fact that the danger of being in coastal areas is too high."

Background: The waves threw a Russian naval mine onshore near Odesa during a storm in late March.

