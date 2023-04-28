Air defence activated in Kyiv and namesake oblast

Air defence forces are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Oblast Military Administration have called on residents of the capital and the oblast to stay in shelters until an all-clear is given, to keep information silence and not to record the work of Ukrainian defenders.

Advertisement:

The sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv during the air-raid warning.

There are also reports of explosions in many Ukrainian cities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!