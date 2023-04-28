All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence activated in Kyiv and namesake oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 05:22
Air defence activated in Kyiv and namesake oblast
A NASAMS ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO

Air defence forces are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Oblast Military Administration have called on residents of the capital and the oblast to stay in shelters until an all-clear is given, to keep information silence and not to record the work of Ukrainian defenders.   

The sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv during the air-raid warning.

There are also reports of explosions in many Ukrainian cities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: